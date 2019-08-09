Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.16 N/A -0.05 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 80 2.85 N/A 0.62 122.33

Demonstrates Smith Micro Software Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.38 beta. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -21.51% and an $5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of LogMeIn Inc. is $85.67, which is potential 18.23% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, LogMeIn Inc. is looking more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Smith Micro Software Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 0% respectively. 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.