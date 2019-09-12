Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Since Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 6.46 N/A -0.05 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.38. In other hand, Creative Realities Inc. has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.