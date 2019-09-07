Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 7.38 N/A -0.05 0.00 Appian Corporation 39 15.19 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Smith Micro Software Inc. and Appian Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Appian Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Smith Micro Software Inc. is $5, with potential downside of -24.47%. Appian Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $41 consensus target price and a -22.05% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Appian Corporation seems more appealing than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Smith Micro Software Inc. and Appian Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 59.9%. About 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Appian Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Appian Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Appian Corporation.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.