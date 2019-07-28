Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.56 N/A -0.21 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.61 N/A 0.43 136.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -13.04% and an $5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 34.41% and its consensus price target is $68.67. Based on the data shown earlier, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 96.7% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.