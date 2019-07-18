Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Trades at $3.13 After Triangle; Evolving Systems (EVOL) Shorts Down By 58.14%

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) had a decrease of 58.14% in short interest. EVOL’s SI was 10,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 58.14% from 25,800 shares previously. With 46,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s short sellers to cover EVOL’s short positions. The SI to Evolving Systems Inc’s float is 0.14%. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.0289 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8211. About 30,210 shares traded or 65.32% up from the average. Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) has declined 68.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOL News: 15/05/2018 – Evolving Systems 1Q Rev $8.16M; 03/04/2018 – Evolving Systems 4Q Rev $9.17M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Evolving Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVOL); 09/04/2018 – Momentum Continues to Build for Evolving Systems’ Real-Time Digital Engagement Solutions with Wins at Multiple European and Middle Eastern Operators; 15/05/2018 – EVOLVING SYSTEMS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.7 MLN; 03/04/2018 Evolving Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/04/2018 – Momentum Continues to Build for Evolving Systems’ Real-Time Digital Engagement Solutions with Wins at Multiple European and M; 09/04/2018 – Evolving Systems: 3 New Digital Engagement Contract Deployments Are Now Live With European and Middle Eastern Operators; 07/05/2018 – Leading Latin American Operator Selects Evolving Systems for Launch of Newest Nationwide Mobile Wholesale Network; 15/05/2018 – Evolving Systems 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Evolving Systems, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.52 million shares or 5.54% less from 3.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). Blackrock Incorporated reported 363,530 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Co accumulated 24,496 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 63,656 shares. Kokino Ltd Liability Com owns 4.52% invested in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) for 1.25M shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,100 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 39,807 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 131,771 shares. Zpr Investment stated it has 268,594 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 20,237 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. 27,237 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 500 shares.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.99 million. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks.

