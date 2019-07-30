Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Reaches $6.09 After 8.00% Up Move; CLEANSPARK (CLSK) Shorts Up By 784.17%

CLEANSPARK INC (OTCMKTS:CLSK) had an increase of 784.17% in short interest. CLSK’s SI was 229,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 784.17% from 25,900 shares previously. With 1.70M avg volume, 0 days are for CLEANSPARK INC (OTCMKTS:CLSK)’s short sellers to cover CLSK’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 51,527 shares traded. CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSK) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 1.96M shares traded or 233.20% up from the average. Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has risen 83.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SMSI News: 14/03/2018 Smith Micro 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/05/2018 – Hudson Bay Capital Buys New 3.9% Position in Smith Micro; 14/03/2018 – Smith Micro 4Q Rev $5.73M; 01/05/2018 – Unterberg Capital LLC Exits Position in Smith Micro; 24/04/2018 – Smith Micro Short-Interest Ratio Rises 215% to 20 Days; 09/05/2018 – Smith Micro 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Smith Micro Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMSI); 01/05/2018 – Smith Micro Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Escape Motions to Resell Portfolio of Digital Art Software; 14/03/2018 – Smith Micro 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Smith Micro 1Q Rev $5.46MThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $195.29 million company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $6.58 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SMSI worth $15.62M more.

More notable recent CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CleanSpark’s Business Is Compelling, But Its Price Tag Makes It Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting Cleanspark: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2018. More interesting news about CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cleanspark, Inc.: Seriously Overvalued And Issues Galore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cleanspark, Inc.: Overvalued Amidst Questionable Actions And Communications, As Well As A Stock Overhang – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2017.

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, and marketing patents and technology to create sustainable energy for its energy clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $59.84 million. The firm offers Flex Power System, an integrated microgrid control platform, which manages renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting.

Analysts await Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. SMSI’s profit will be $641,360 for 76.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Smith Micro Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software solutions to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $195.29 million. It operates through two divisions, Wireless and Graphics. It has a 35.82 P/E ratio. The Wireless segment offers NetWise, a policy-on-device platform that optimizes wireless quality of experience and enhances mobile customer engagement; CommSuite, which provides voicemail, voice message, and multi-language voice-to-text transcription message services to clients through smartphones; 4D App Studio, which offers mobile app design and development services that accelerates app time-to-market and mobilizes services and products; and QuickLink, a connection manager solution for mobile connectivity.