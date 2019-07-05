Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) At $3.10 Forms Top; Last Week Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Central Asia Metals PLC (LON:CAML), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Central Asia Metals PLC had 8 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of CAML in report on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) rating on Wednesday, January 9. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 325 target. VSA Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, January 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Peel Hunt. See Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) latest ratings:

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) formed multiple top with $3.38 target or 9.00% above today’s $3.10 share price. Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) has $101.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 48,992 shares traded. Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has risen 83.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SMSI News: 09/05/2018 – Smith Micro 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/04/2018 – Smith Micro Short-Interest Ratio Rises 215% to 20 Days; 14/03/2018 Smith Micro 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – Smith Micro 4Q Rev $5.73M; 14/03/2018 – Smith Micro 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Unterberg Capital LLC Exits Position in Smith Micro; 19/04/2018 – DJ Smith Micro Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMSI); 01/05/2018 – Smith Micro Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Escape Motions to Resell Portfolio of Digital Art Software; 14/05/2018 – Hudson Bay Capital Buys New 3.9% Position in Smith Micro; 09/05/2018 – Smith Micro 1Q Rev $5.46M

The stock increased 0.43% or GBX 0.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 209.4. About 9,555 shares traded. Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Central Asia Metals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and produces copper cathodes from secondary mining techniques. The company has market cap of 368.52 million GBP. It owns 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction electro-winning copper production plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. The firm also holds an agreement to acquire 80% interest in the subsoil use contract for the Shuak copper exploration property that covers an area of 197 square kilometer in the Akmola Oblast region of northern Kazakhstan; and owns 75% interest in the Copper Bay tailings project located in the Atacama region of Chile.

Analysts await Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.01 per share. SMSI’s profit will be $326,042 for 77.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality.