Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Comparing side by side

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 3.53 N/A -0.21 0.00 SAP SE 115 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Smith Micro Software Inc. and SAP SE.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6% SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s current beta is 0.39 and it happens to be 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SAP SE’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Smith Micro Software Inc. and SAP SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SAP SE 0 1 2 2.67

SAP SE on the other hand boasts of a $158.5 consensus target price and a 14.72% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 4.9% of SAP SE shares. About 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 25.5% are SAP SE’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80% SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than SAP SE.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 6 of the 9 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.