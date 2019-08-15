Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Comparing side by side

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.80 N/A -0.05 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 79 2.73 N/A 0.62 122.33

In table 1 we can see Smith Micro Software Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Smith Micro Software Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.38 beta. LogMeIn Inc. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Smith Micro Software Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -16.67% and an $5 consensus price target. LogMeIn Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85.67 consensus price target and a 24.81% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that LogMeIn Inc. looks more robust than Smith Micro Software Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. About 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.