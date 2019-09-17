Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.40%
|-12.40%
|Industry Average
|7.81%
|38.75%
|7.77%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|29.48M
|377.72M
|289.71
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.85
|2.48
|2.66
With consensus target price of $5, Smith Micro Software Inc. has a potential downside of -9.58%. The potential upside of the rivals is 157.79%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|78.27%
|92.6%
|106.55%
|229.12%
|141.53%
|232.78%
|Industry Average
|7.74%
|10.18%
|23.27%
|42.38%
|68.24%
|53.55%
For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. In other hand, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Smith Micro Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.
