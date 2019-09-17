Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.40% -12.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

With consensus target price of $5, Smith Micro Software Inc. has a potential downside of -9.58%. The potential upside of the rivals is 157.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. In other hand, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Smith Micro Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.