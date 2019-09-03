Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.40% -12.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

$5 is the consensus price target of Smith Micro Software Inc., with a potential downside of -18.03%. The peers have a potential upside of 136.10%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Smith Micro Software Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has stronger performance than Smith Micro Software Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.38. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s peers are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Smith Micro Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.