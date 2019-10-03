Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Contrasting side by side

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 6 2.22 29.55M -0.05 0.00 Inpixon N/A 0.00 13.41M 16.88 0.02

Table 1 demonstrates Smith Micro Software Inc. and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 503,407,155.03% -23.4% -12.4% Inpixon 9,178,644,763.86% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Inpixon’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 9.2% of Inpixon shares. Insiders owned 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.06% of Inpixon’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. had bullish trend while Inpixon had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Inpixon beats Smith Micro Software Inc.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.