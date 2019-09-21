Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Comparison side by side

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 5.79 N/A -0.05 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 50 10.55 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Smith Micro Software Inc. and BlackLine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Smith Micro Software Inc. and BlackLine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and BlackLine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Smith Micro Software Inc. is $5, with potential downside of -3.85%. BlackLine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59.5 average target price and a 22.38% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BlackLine Inc. looks more robust than Smith Micro Software Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares. Insiders owned 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of BlackLine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. has stronger performance than BlackLine Inc.

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.