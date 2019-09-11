Smith & Howard Wealth Management Upped Position in Merck & Co (MRK) as Valuation Rose; Lsv Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Rose

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 34,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 44,457 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76 million, down from 78,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $250.32. About 891,200 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 5.85M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 407,000 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $139.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 13.04 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

