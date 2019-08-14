Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Holder Iridian Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Ball (BLL) Position by $360,468

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 6,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 24,237 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 30,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 517,159 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 364,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.30M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 138,079 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 02/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew, Inc. vs Arthrex, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/02/2018; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP holds 0.09% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 7,829 shares. Moreover, Wright Investors Ser has 0.15% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp owns 25,346 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 36,403 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund holds 104,700 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bokf Na accumulated 0.02% or 17,117 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability has 3.88M shares. Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 5,025 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 146,635 shares. Atlanta Management L L C invested in 2.16M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Principal Fin Group Inc stated it has 573,738 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 1.17M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 100,814 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 225 shares to 1,034 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 23,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 520,728 shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $106.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 3.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.