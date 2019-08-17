Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $918,708 as Stock Price Rose; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Holding in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) as Stock Price Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 21,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 22,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 344,925 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew New CEO chosen; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 539,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.11M, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 341,513 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) by 133,449 shares to 133,556 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 38,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.