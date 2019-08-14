Smith & Howard Wealth Management Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Raised by $448,200; Hilltop Holdings Has Raised Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $1.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 91.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 37,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 78,141 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 40,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 2.58 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beaumont Partners Lc has 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 32,272 shares. First State Bank Trust Of Newtown invested in 0.19% or 14,604 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 5.37% or 21.70M shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 278,570 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 656,047 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Architects stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd reported 10,513 shares. Farmers Tru owns 22,412 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 7,016 shares. 15,306 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Lc. Klingenstein Fields And Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Old Point Financial Ser N A has 33,507 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.89% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 10,681 shares to 10,538 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 28,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,725 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

