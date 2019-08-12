Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Boosted Its Dycom Industries (DY) Stake; Zimmer Partners LP Increased Enbridge (ENB) Stake

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 11935.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp acquired 790,576 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 797,200 shares with $28.87 million value, up from 6,624 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $67.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.52 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) stake by 80.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 68,807 shares as Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)’s stock rose 13.10%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 154,730 shares with $7.11M value, up from 85,923 last quarter. Dycom Industries Inc. now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 272,518 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) stake by 76,110 shares to 634,596 valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) stake by 17,510 shares and now owns 158,800 shares. Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom has $68 highest and $50 lowest target. $56’s average target is 16.50% above currents $48.07 stock price. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 28 by DA Davidson. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Incorporated stated it has 12,926 shares. 252,910 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 33,079 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 466,000 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Company holds 0% or 6,050 shares. Prudential has 20,252 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Limited owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,460 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 161,239 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Southernsun Asset Lc reported 5.69% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 63,700 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 113,475 shares stake. Peconic Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Prelude Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 2.04M shares to 6.23M valued at $194.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shell Midstream Partners LP stake by 123,563 shares and now owns 220,800 shares. National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) was reduced too.

