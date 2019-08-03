Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Upped Its Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Position by $581,760; Valuation Rose; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Boosted Ralph Lauren (RL) Stake

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 2,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 5,862 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $760,000, up from 3,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.88. About 1.62 million shares traded or 35.52% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 16,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 176,280 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 160,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 2.50M shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $47.96 million activity. 10,400 shares were sold by HERMANN VALERIE, worth $1.31M.

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ralph Lauren +4% after margins improve – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Ralph Lauren Traded Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.11% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 19,542 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 22,345 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 0.02% or 35,606 shares. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 766,768 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.63% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 195,773 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.04% or 1.03 million shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 24 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Kentucky Retirement has 0.03% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 20 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX) by 6,895 shares to 249,323 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,985 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (NYSE:BBN).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 17,590 shares to 198,335 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Holdings Corporation by 5,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,257 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).