Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Proassurance (PRA) by $595,340; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Increased Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holding by $524.98 Million; Stock Price Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Proassurance Corporation (PRA) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 17,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 158,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, down from 176,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Proassurance Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 767,061 shares traded or 149.54% up from the average. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 15,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 72,916 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42B, up from 57,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.27% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 2.06M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Rev $193.5M; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris(R); 28/05/2018 – $MYGN Myriad Genetics to Acquire genetic screening co @Counsyl for $375M; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Eight Studies at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Myriad Group AG Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for FY 2017 and Business Update; 10/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Subpoena Related to Probe Into False or Improper Medicare, Medicaid Claims; 02/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Named to Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: GeneSight Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 14,359 shares to 323,376 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 58,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,390 shares, and has risen its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 135,353 shares to 989,018 shares, valued at $72.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 1,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827,631 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

