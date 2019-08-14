Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Continues to Hold Holding in Children’s Place (PLCE); T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Oz Management LP Cut Stake as Stock Rose

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 703,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.49 million, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 2.56 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Children’s Place Inc (PLCE) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 14,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 76,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, up from 62,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Children’s Place Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.87. About 825,288 shares traded or 22.94% up from the average. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 17/05/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Adj EPS $2.52; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.92 BLN TO $1.935 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,420 shares to 31,887 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 98,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,353 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.84 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,249 shares to 71,585 shares, valued at $84.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 58,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).