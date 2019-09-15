Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) stake by 11.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 40,730 shares as M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC)’s stock rose 13.76%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 310,245 shares with $10.17M value, down from 350,975 last quarter. M D C Hldgs Inc now has $2.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.24% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 1.70M shares traded or 258.25% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is -2.21% below currents $27.61 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Thursday, August 22. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) rating on Friday, May 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $3100 target. See Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) latest ratings:

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M.D.C. Holdings reports net new order activity – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Holdings Reports Preliminary Net New Order Activity – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Richmond American Debuts New Paired Home Community in Aurora – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Home Developments In Orlando – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. MDC’s profit will be $52.67 million for 12.46 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. M.D.C. Holdings has $4900 highest and $3500 lowest target. $45’s average target is 6.18% above currents $42.38 stock price. M.D.C. Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $4900 target in Friday, September 13 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA Fell 16.4% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SQM, RTRX among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Tianqi Delays Lithium Plant Expansion to Focus on Steady Production – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.27 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.