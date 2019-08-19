Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Raised Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake; Slate Path Capital LP Has Boosted Stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by $14.88 Million as Valuation Rose

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 465,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 3.79M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.50M, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 1.69 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: Exclusive video obtained by the New York Times shows the final days of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddoc; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 169,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 157,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 176,813 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 50,940 shares to 668,321 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,390 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

