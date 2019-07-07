Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Position in Hms Holdings (HMSY) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Signature Bank (SBNY) Holding Has Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 24,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,903 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 370,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 379,804 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 655,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.91 million, up from 649,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 269,614 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Signature Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Realty Income, Aon and Signature Bank – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Signature Bank to Host 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 42,558 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $71.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Care.Com Inc Common (NYSE:CRCM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Dupont Capital invested in 0.01% or 11,077 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 28,583 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited holds 12,703 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & holds 34,945 shares. 53,794 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,620 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma accumulated 0.06% or 145,691 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Co holds 26,100 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,109 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 435,960 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 10,500 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18,280 shares to 140,890 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 58,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,390 shares, and has risen its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $20.03 million for 36.91 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HMS Holdings: A Bright Future After Diversifying Beyond Government Contracts – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Cloud-Powered MedTech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HMS Holdings Gains on PI & TPM Solutions, Competition Rife – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.