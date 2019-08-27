Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Trimmed Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Position By $1.54 Million; Shorts at MERKUR HOLDING AG REG ORDINARY SHARES (MKRMF) Lowered By 5.26%

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) stake by 11.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 10,520 shares as Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 79,571 shares with $11.70 million value, down from 90,091 last quarter. Deckers Outdoor Corporation now has $4.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 343,129 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Lumentum Holdings Incorporation stake by 12,550 shares to 135,920 valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) stake by 22,415 shares and now owns 350,975 shares. Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 28.00% above currents $138.54 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, August 19. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, May 14. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.16M for 14.68 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.

