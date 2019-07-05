Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed Enersys (ENS) Stake; Shorts at Earthstone Energy Class A (ESTE) Lowered By 3.53%

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Enersys (ENS) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 9,090 shares as Enersys (ENS)’s stock declined 15.18%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 113,196 shares with $7.38M value, down from 122,286 last quarter. Enersys now has $2.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.97. About 66,888 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Earthstone Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:ESTE) had a decrease of 3.53% in short interest. ESTE’s SI was 805,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.53% from 835,400 shares previously. With 124,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Earthstone Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:ESTE)’s short sellers to cover ESTE’s short positions. The SI to Earthstone Energy Inc Class A’s float is 4.44%. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 102,412 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 18.71% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 14/03/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – SEES 2018 CAPEX $170 MLN; 14/03/2018 Earthstone Energy 4Q EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Increase in Borrowing Base; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to President; 21/05/2018 – Ken Robuck Named President and CEO of EnergySolutions; 21/03/2018 – Earthstone Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Earthstone Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESTE); 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy: Frank Lodzinski Remain CEO, Chairman; 23/05/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – BORROWING BASE INCREASES 22%; LIQUIDITY EXCEEDS $200 MLN; 23/05/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDING FOR A 50-BASIS POINT DECREASE IN INTEREST RATE ON OUTSTANDING LOANS, OTHERS

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $415.50 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap holds 0.35% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 225,382 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 6,605 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp owns 324 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 5,554 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 9,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 56,038 shares. First Interstate Bankshares, a Montana-based fund reported 2,305 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.03% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.02% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 321,040 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 67,760 shares. Kepos Cap Lp accumulated 66,249 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity. Sechrist Todd M. sold 24,039 shares worth $1.70 million.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) stake by 68,807 shares to 154,730 valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tapestry Inc stake by 29,760 shares and now owns 163,260 shares. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was raised too.