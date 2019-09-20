Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake; Shorts at Bilibili – American Depositary Shares (BILI) Lowered By 3.55%

Bilibili Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BILI) had a decrease of 3.55% in short interest. BILI’s SI was 19.55 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.55% from 20.27M shares previously. With 3.69M avg volume, 5 days are for Bilibili Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BILI)’s short sellers to cover BILI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 1.77 million shares traded. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has risen 30.72% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BILI News: 23/05/2018 – Bilibili 1Q Rev $138.4M; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 23/05/2018 – BILIBILI INC- AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS REACHED 77.5 MLN IN QUARTER, A 35% INCREASE FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017; MOBILE MAUS REPRESENTED 82% OF MAUS; 24/05/2018 – Bilibili Tops Thursday’s Gains Among Chinese ADRs; 14/05/2018 Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 43.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 34,710 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 113,970 shares with $7.51M value, up from 79,260 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 401,266 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Among 3 analysts covering Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bilibili has $21.5000 highest and $17.9000 lowest target. $19.80’s average target is 31.13% above currents $15.1 stock price. Bilibili had 3 analyst reports since August 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. It currently has negative earnings.

