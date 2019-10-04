Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stake by $682,830; Shares Rose; Srs Investment Management Cut Twitter (TWTR) Holding by $40.70 Million

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 8,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 118,238 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, down from 126,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.24. About 83,145 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 5.73 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.81 million, down from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.01M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 847,605 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 21,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $52.01M for 7.70 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

