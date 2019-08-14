Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Upped Dean Foods Co (DF) Position by $2.65 Million; Share Value Declined; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $105.11. About 7.34 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dean Foods Co (DF) by 89.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 884,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, up from 982,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dean Foods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 1.25M shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER ON TARGET OF $150 MLN IN INCREMENTAL RUN-RATE SAVINGS BY 2020; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DEAN’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 30/04/2018 – SEC OBTAINED JUDGMENTS IN DEAN FOODS INSIDER TRADING CASE; 03/04/2018 – Milk Giant Dean Foods Seen as Takeover Target After Share Plunge; 07/03/2018 Dean Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CEO RALPH SCOZZAFAVA COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dean Foods Declares Dividend of 9c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.96% or 146,385 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management owns 0.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,569 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 308,022 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.5% or 35,650 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 16.94M shares. Ls Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wetherby Asset accumulated 63,412 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn Incorporated accumulated 808,502 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc accumulated 10.88M shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Cap has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.53% or 609,931 shares in its portfolio. Athena Capital Limited Liability Company has 2,230 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 530 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 71,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,300 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold DF shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 15,097 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc reported 36,278 shares stake. Whittier Tru holds 216 shares. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 14.40 million shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1,319 shares. Geode Cap Management invested in 0% or 1.06 million shares. Glenmede Comm Na owns 398 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 880,377 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Corporation reported 781 shares. 20,544 are held by Tower Limited Liability (Trc). Qs Invsts reported 0.02% stake. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Guggenheim Llc reported 39,538 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 18,404 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 17,510 shares to 158,800 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 75,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,780 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

More notable recent Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Saputo to be disciplined with M&A – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dean Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Dean Foods Stock Is Down 8.5% Monday – Motley Fool” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), The Stock That Tanked 94% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dairy inflation clips results at Dean Foods – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.