Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed Its Hms Holdings (HMSY) Stake by $712,240 as Share Price Rose; Selkirk Management Has Trimmed Its Charter Communication (CHTR) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 24,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,903 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 370,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 169,579 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $397.34. About 301,483 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 12/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Charter School Lease Aid/Pupil Estimating and Reporting Workshop; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS 1Q CAPEX $2.2B; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: International Charter School Wed, 3/28/2018, 5:30 PM; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 17/05/2018 – Securing Critical Infrastructure Highlighted as New Partners Join Charter of Trust during U.S. Infrastructure Week; 02/04/2018 – Top East Coast Jet Charter Service lands in Austin, Texas; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC CCFS.L : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 335P; RATING OUTPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18,280 shares to 140,890 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 38,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,644 shares, and has risen its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $20.03M for 38.01 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94M for 57.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Management Lc holds 5.35% or 27,200 shares in its portfolio. 106,374 are held by Cibc World Markets Corporation. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.78% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).