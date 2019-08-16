Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Boosted Its The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stake; Saturna Capital Has Cut Its Telus (TU) Stake

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) stake by 26.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 38,750 shares as The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)’s stock declined 19.29%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 184,644 shares with $5.95 million value, up from 145,894 last quarter. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. now has $723.08M valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 858,662 shares traded or 60.17% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Telus (TU) stake by 20.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as Telus (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 54,000 shares with $2.00 million value, down from 68,000 last quarter. Telus now has $21.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 437,571 shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home

Saturna Capital Corp increased Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 7,400 shares to 613,385 valued at $77.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kansas City Southern Industries (NYSE:KSU) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 13,650 shares. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stocks to Help You Retire Wealthy – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TELUS launches Home Assistant, giving TELUS Optik TV customers hands-free voice control – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TELUS launches unlimited home internet data across all speed tiers – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “REMINDER/Media Advisory – $100,000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 4.77M shares. Smith Graham And Advsr LP stated it has 184,644 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 94,186 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Polaris Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 75,100 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 20,762 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 6 shares. 113,691 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 111,629 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 1,250 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 251,234 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sale of St. Charles company’s manufacturing assets closes for $410M – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.