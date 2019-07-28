Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) as Stock Declined; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Rose While United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Its Position by $375,402

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 3,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 22,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.31 million shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,740 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 357,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 813,677 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 18.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for; 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for Wearables; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Qtrly Div by 26%; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q NET REV. $716.8M, EST. $694.0M; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Adj EPS 40c

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 16,952 shares to 28,386 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 14,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92M for 11.49 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 279,856 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 83,764 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital Ptnrs accumulated 6,759 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 62,425 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 2,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2.56M shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.97% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Weiss Multi invested in 130,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 89,215 shares. 987,473 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Numerixs Tech owns 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation holds 68,148 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 21,279 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. 420 shares valued at $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5. 4.80 million shares valued at $554.74M were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5.

More news for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 14,080 shares to 76,722 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Incorporation by 12,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology Receives 2018 Design & Elektronik Innovator of the Year Award – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “25 Semiconductor Summer Dividend Dog Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology 225 EDLC-R ENYCAPâ„¢ Series Honored With 2018 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. VSH’s profit will be $57.76M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.57% negative EPS growth.