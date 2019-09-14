Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increases Position in Berkley W R (WRB); Redmond Asset Management Decreased Stake in Costar Grp (CSGP) by $1.37 Million

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 34,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 113,970 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, up from 79,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (CSGP) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 2,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 2,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $13.56 during the last trading session, reaching $570.11. About 180,491 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 8,430 shares to 118,238 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 19,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,060 shares, and cut its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 63.63 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.