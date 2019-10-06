Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed By $366,600 Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; QUALCOMM (QCOM) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.59% above currents $77.49 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, July 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $8700 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. See QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) latest ratings:

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 4.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 1,300 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 30,587 shares with $8.63M value, down from 31,887 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $61.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 898,814 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Get Ready for a Wild Ride With QCOM Stock – Investorplace.com" on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance" published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Microsoft Latest to Explore Custom Chips – Nasdaq" on October 04, 2019.

The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, makes, and markets digital communications services and products in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $94.20 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 28.36 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 75,196 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 829,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Greenwood Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 36,800 shares. Hap Trading Limited Company has invested 1.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.15M shares. 10,007 are owned by Alexandria Limited Liability. Woodmont Inv Counsel accumulated 3,366 shares. Svcs Of America has invested 2.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 737,500 were reported by Robecosam Ag. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.01% or 22,804 shares. 54,420 were accumulated by Brinker. Asset Mgmt holds 0.39% or 104,790 shares. Stevens Cap Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,317 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 0.05% or 3,602 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Prns Cap Limited Liability Co invested 1.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 2 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem has $35900 highest and $316 lowest target. $343.67’s average target is 42.14% above currents $241.79 stock price. Anthem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 26 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) stake by 5,400 shares to 37,710 valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tapestry Inc stake by 23,560 shares and now owns 186,820 shares. Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) was raised too.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Want To Invest In Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)? Here's How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance" on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool" published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha" on September 22, 2019.