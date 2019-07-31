Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding as Valuation Declined; Psagot Investment House LTD Holding In General Mls (GIS) Was Boosted

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 261.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 31,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 2.22 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, down from 34,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $296.89. About 1.02M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.04% or 5,212 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 71,738 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc owns 4,716 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 442,960 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 10,298 shares. Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 142,281 were accumulated by Gw Henssler Associate Limited. Old Republic Int stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.09% or 24,356 shares. Patten Grp has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Freestone Lc has invested 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Penobscot Invest Communication Inc holds 0.13% or 11,941 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Private Ocean Lc reported 1,405 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Lc stated it has 830 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial(Xli) (XLI) by 169,632 shares to 148,520 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (V Us) (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18,280 shares to 140,890 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 14,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.34 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.