Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Its Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake by $581,760; Philadelphia Trust Company Boosted Holding in Duke Energy (DUK) as Market Value Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 16,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,280 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 160,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 336,492 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q EPS 59C; 08/03/2018 – Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 13/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Associations

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 35,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,936 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55 million, up from 147,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.52. About 699,987 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 17,510 shares to 158,800 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,220 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 33,440 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 142,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% stake. 1,318 are owned by Fifth Third Bancshares. Logan Management has invested 0.51% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Foster & Motley owns 0.22% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 41,960 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 1.39 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc owns 91,721 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Co invested in 17,716 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 19,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 221,437 shares. Pnc Financial Group accumulated 18,172 shares. Moreover, Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). State Street has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 2.04M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Investment Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 12,167 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore stated it has 15,908 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va has 0.62% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 100,831 shares. Vantage Invest Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 106,333 shares. Moreover, Aldebaran Fincl has 0.67% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,616 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Retirement Of Alabama reported 338,528 shares. Homrich Berg reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Atwood And Palmer has 1,348 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Wade G W And reported 24,086 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Founders Fincl Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 8,335 shares in its portfolio.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (RGRX) by 148,279 shares to 1,721 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 10,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,743 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).