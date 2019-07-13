Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Cut Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Position as Shares Declined; Perkins Capital Management Increases Stake in Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 10,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,571 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, down from 90,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.49. About 331,990 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 39,839 shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI)

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-1.15 earnings per share, down 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -235.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Slack IPO on deck, selects NYSE for direct listing – Fox Business” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deckers Outdoor +8% after blasting estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Teva Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillarâ„¢ with Limited-Edition Children’s Collection – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Flight Deck on Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce Com has 8,575 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 21 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp accumulated 9,992 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.09% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 30,399 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 7,800 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 10,731 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 22,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 11,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caprock Gp has 0.05% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 23,500 were accumulated by Polaris Mgmt Lc. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 10,389 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 44,765 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Systematic Lp holds 117,970 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 3.39 million shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 58,490 shares to 232,390 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,280 shares, and has risen its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16,850 shares to 264,650 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,710 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Agrees to Acquire Malaysia-based RVR Diagnostics and Establish Operations in Southeast Asia – GlobeNewswire” published on November 04, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI), The Stock That Zoomed 142% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Awarded Up to $13.2 Million U.S. Government Contract to Develop and Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Zika Virus – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 25, 2016.