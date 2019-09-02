Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Decreased Proassurance (PRA) Stake by $595,340; Paradigm Capital Management Holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Has Increased as Share Price Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 1.08M shares traded or 27.16% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Proassurance Corporation (PRA) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 17,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 158,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, down from 176,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Proassurance Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 156,921 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NASDAQ:NATR) by 36,279 shares to 900,244 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 778,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,042 shares, and cut its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 36,626 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 12,200 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.04% or 38,490 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% or 507,070 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 355,435 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 1,100 shares. Loews owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 14,285 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd stated it has 91,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.38 million were reported by Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited. Prudential Fin stated it has 270,784 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 16,495 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huber Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). 28,969 were accumulated by Victory Capital.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Incorporation by 12,550 shares to 135,920 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 14,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Analysts await ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 71.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.42 per share. PRA’s profit will be $6.45M for 81.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ProAssurance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

