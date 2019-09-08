Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lowered American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Position by $713,160; Oxbow Advisors Has Boosted Position in State Street (STT)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 50,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 668,321 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 719,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $759.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 4.91 million shares traded or 121.94% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 5,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 49,451 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 44,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 3.08 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $62.31 million for 3.05 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.