Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Increased Guess (GES) Position by $971,280 as Market Valuation Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Woodstock Trimmed Holding by $398,507

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 51,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,844 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 179,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. It closed at $16.64 lastly. It is down 26.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Ch; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS; 22/03/2018 – Guess On Track to Have One of its Best Trading Days — Market Mover; 24/04/2018 – Enjoy the Fun of Guessing, the Guess Chain Builds the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 08/03/2018 – Guess Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 7,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 209,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 7.83 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 75,870 shares to 969,780 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 41,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,098 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Management Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 152,700 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 94,357 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 662,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 11.58 million shares in its portfolio. 14,769 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 50,743 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 96,368 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 4,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Ancora Advisors Limited has 153,729 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,859 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 905 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 5,804 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 27,306 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. $147,300 worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) was bought by Bolla Gianluca on Wednesday, June 12.

