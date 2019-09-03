Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Macy’s (M) Stake; Oneok (OKE) Stock Value Rose While Symphony Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $347,553

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 58,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 232,390 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 173,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 5.30M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Second Sales Gain Shows Off-Price Gaining Traction; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 432,550 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $302.12M for 23.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Department Mb Financial Bank N A has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Captrust Finance Advsrs invested in 43,162 shares. Axa invested in 46,135 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Focused Wealth Management owns 2,272 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 21,678 shares. Green Square Limited Co invested in 0.24% or 5,249 shares. Shelton Cap owns 454 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 11,246 were reported by Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Stephens Inc Ar has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Farmers & Merchants stated it has 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 8,587 were reported by Tdam Usa Inc.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,027 shares to 7,484 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:EEFT).