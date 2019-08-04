Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed Total System Services (TSS) Position; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 17 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased their holdings in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Total System Services Inc. (TSS) stake by 6.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 4,630 shares as Total System Services Inc. (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 63,220 shares with $6.01 million value, down from 67,850 last quarter. Total System Services Inc. now has $23.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 892,082 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 25,016 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 for 263,472 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 784,055 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.15% invested in the company for 11,700 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 14,404 shares.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $257.73 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Goldman Sachs upgraded Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Buy” rating.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. WOODS M TROY sold $4.36M worth of stock or 47,812 shares. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. 8,632 shares were sold by Watson Patricia A, worth $787,471. $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. The insider Todd Paul M sold 10,739 shares worth $979,687.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) stake by 68,807 shares to 154,730 valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 17,860 shares and now owns 258,424 shares. Lumentum Holdings Incorporation was raised too.