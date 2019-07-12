Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Increased Its Position in Magellan Health (MGLN) as Stock Rose; Miller Howard Investments Has Cut Position in Continental Resources Com (CLR) by $403,040 as Market Valuation Declined

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc Com (CLR) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, down from 111,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 240,291 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 157,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 32,678 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway accumulated 0.09% or 110,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 18,721 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 125,068 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.88% or 212,324 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.05% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 325,661 are owned by Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 37,821 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 45,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 79 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.21% or 7,426 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Health Services, Inc. (MGLN) CEO Barry Smith on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Magellan Rx Management’s Second Annual Employer Market Insights Report Highlights Market Dynamics and Opportunities for Traditional and Specialty Drugs – Arizona Daily Star” published on May 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Starboard Value LP Shows New 9.8% Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Health Services misses by $0.16, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Should You Add Magellan Health to Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 41,510 shares to 494,098 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 24,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,903 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.49 million for 14.54 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental CEO Hamm sees U.S. shale production growth slowing – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Resources Sees 20 Years Of 100% Returns On Wells At $65 WTI – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Resources: A Study In Contrasts – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources: Drilling Profits, But Enough? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CGI Inc. (GIB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 10,407 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $102.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 881,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).