Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Position by $373,334; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Increased Holding

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging (EFII) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 14,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 323,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 309,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 19/03/2018 – One day after filing their 10K, Electronics for Imaging $EFII needs to amend it for mathematical errors??? Why would any analyst in their right mind trust this company that it knows what its doing???; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 20/04/2018 – DJ Electronics For Imaging Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFII)

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 2.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset North America Inc invested 3.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amp Cap Investors reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,171 are owned by Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 1.15% stake. First City Cap Mngmt accumulated 29,992 shares or 2.54% of the stock. 3.04 million are held by Artisan Limited Partnership. Smith Salley Assocs invested in 4.26% or 224,592 shares. Winfield Associates Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 59,361 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 14.71M shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price, a Colorado-based fund reported 92,049 shares. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,386 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Planning Alternatives Adv reported 9,676 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 1.33 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,289 shares.

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genomic Health +7.9% on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EFI Demonstrates Signage and Graphics Solutions for Better, Efficient and More-Profitable Production at the ISA International Sign Expo – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “It’s Amazing at ITMA: Innovation Trendsetting with the Game-Changing, 90-Meter/Minute EFI Reggiani BOLT Single-Pass Digital Printer and Complete Portfolio of Advanced Textile Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EFII, KEYW, CHSP Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EFII, KEYW, CHSP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.