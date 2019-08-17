Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Trimmed By $692,120 Its Anthem (ANTM) Position; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Sentiment Is 0.97

Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 126 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 130 reduced and sold their stock positions in Mellanox Technologies LTD. The active investment managers in our database now own: 34.61 million shares, down from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mellanox Technologies LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 17 to 16 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 69 Increased: 56 New Position: 70.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 7.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 2,420 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 31,887 shares with $9.15 million value, down from 34,307 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $70.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.32 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $5.95 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 36.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. holds 29.48% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for 841,565 shares. Twin Securities Inc. owns 195,000 shares or 12.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Omni Partners Llp has 8.32% invested in the company for 635,984 shares. The New York-based Havens Advisors Llc has invested 7.56% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 285,590 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) stake by 35,740 shares to 283,415 valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) stake by 58,490 shares and now owns 232,390 shares. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was raised too.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.