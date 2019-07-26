Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Position in Genesco (GCO) Has Lowered by $791,550; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Price Rose While Lincoln National Cut Holding by $20.15 Million

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $160.59. About 578,101 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 17,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,335 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 215,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $659.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 217,664 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO UNDERTAKING MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF COST STRUCTURE; 15/03/2018 – Genesco Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.05-Adj EPS $3.45; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $247,500 activity.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 68,807 shares to 154,730 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 38,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

