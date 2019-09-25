Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Raised By $769,200 Its Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Holding; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lifted By $395,987 Its Pfizer (PFE) Position

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 3.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 9,209 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 300,680 shares with $13.03 million value, up from 291,471 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $198.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 607,163 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) stake by 7.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 51,280 shares as Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM)’s stock rose 17.56%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 693,858 shares with $11.01 million value, up from 642,578 last quarter. Select Med Hldgs Corp now has $2.27 billion valuation. It closed at $16.7 lastly. It is down 16.92% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “East End sports medicine facility gets rebranded – Louisville Business First” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Select Medical Holdings Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:SEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Select Medical Holdings Corporation Common Stock has $2200 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is 19.76% above currents $16.7 stock price. Select Medical Holdings Corporation Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SEM shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 98.32 million shares or 5.50% less from 104.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Capital accumulated 40,860 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 168,047 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,321 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 169,395 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.65M shares stake. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 14,657 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 0% or 83,200 shares. 1.06 million were accumulated by D E Shaw And Com. Vanguard Group stated it has 11.57M shares. 25,600 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank Of. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). 44,806 were reported by State Teachers Retirement.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) stake by 14,120 shares to 187,836 valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 3,540 shares and now owns 51,311 shares. Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Rech holds 1.44% or 48,884 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 12.44 million shares in its portfolio. Punch Assoc Inv Mngmt invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 78,091 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Sand Hill Global Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 130,389 shares. Moreover, Crossvault Mngmt has 1.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Edgar Lomax Va reported 1.47 million shares. Bp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 576,000 shares. Hendershot Investments holds 0.1% or 6,881 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs Incorporated owns 3.32% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 435,808 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). London Co Of Virginia stated it has 4.95 million shares. Edgewood Ltd holds 0.01% or 93,544 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.06% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) stake by 4,236 shares to 43,230 valued at $6.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 5,458 shares and now owns 185 shares. Mimecast Ltd was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 13.29% above currents $35.9 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 28 to “Hold” rating.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was bought by Gottlieb Scott.