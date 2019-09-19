Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake; Macquarie Group LTD Has Boosted Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Holding

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) stake by 420% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 1,050 shares as Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO)’s stock rose 6.00%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,300 shares with $406,000 value, up from 250 last quarter. Bio Rad Labs Inc now has $10.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $338.34. About 171,682 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 14.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 15,990 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 123,800 shares with $5.73M value, up from 107,810 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $8.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 1.56M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is -1.51% below currents $53.05 stock price. HollyFrontier had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $61 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, September 10. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity. MYERS FRANKLIN bought $124,300 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 5,882 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 85 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 315,211 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Clark Estates New York has invested 0.58% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 14,399 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated owns 3,239 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co owns 14,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hellman Jordan Company Inc Ma has 1.2% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 19,044 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 258,367 are owned by Victory Cap Management. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 418,004 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 23,464 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 6,170 shares to 44,019 valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) stake by 8,430 shares and now owns 118,238 shares. Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bio-Rad Files New Lawsuit Against 10X Genomics for Patent Infringement – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “On eve of 10X Genomics’ big IPO, rival Bio-Rad files new patent suit – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fitch Ratings Upgrades Bio-Rad to BBB, â€˜Outlook Stable,â€™ Reflecting Continued Improvement in the Companyâ€™s Operating Performance – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “10x Genomics Closes IPO, Gross Proceeds Touch US$448 Million | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 33,232 shares. Parametric Ltd holds 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 82,497 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 242,455 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 214,962 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 284,274 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 786 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated owns 5,828 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 1.90 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 1,503 shares. Epoch Invest accumulated 39,243 shares or 0.06% of the stock.