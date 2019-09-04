Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lifted Its Guess (GES) Position; Lga Holdings (TISI) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Lga Holdings Inc (TISI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 62 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 51 cut down and sold their stakes in Lga Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 31.41 million shares, down from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lga Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 42 Increased: 43 New Position: 19.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Guess Inc (GES) stake by 28.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 51,120 shares as Guess Inc (GES)’s stock declined 18.32%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 230,844 shares with $4.53M value, up from 179,724 last quarter. Guess Inc now has $1.19B valuation. The stock decreased 8.08% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 2.66M shares traded or 18.98% up from the average. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess Sales Abroad Growing, But U.S. Struggles Lead to Loss; 19/04/2018 – Guess Says Agreement Terms Remain Confidential; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 86c-EPS 98c; 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Guess On Track to Have One of its Best Trading Days — Market Mover; 19/04/2018 – GUESS & GUCCI SETTLEMENT TERMS REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – @17thStCap I cheated. Guess that explains the bourbon long thesis

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.12 million activity. Another trade for 347,353 shares valued at $4.97M was made by ALBERINI CARLOS on Wednesday, June 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,300 was made by Bolla Gianluca on Wednesday, June 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess has $29 highest and $24 lowest target. $26’s average target is 56.53% above currents $16.61 stock price. Guess had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of GES in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 21,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 88,194 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 60,842 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. First Manhattan Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 234 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Llc owns 23,138 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 45,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 94,811 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 48,664 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 21,153 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 17,073 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 24,560 shares to 345,903 valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 2,420 shares and now owns 31,887 shares. Nextgen Healthcare Inc was reduced too.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. for 215,273 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 235,509 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.13% invested in the company for 147,260 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 204,473 shares.

It closed at $16.48 lastly. It is down 26.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 09/03/2018 – Team Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 30 Days; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility

Analysts await Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 137.50% or $0.77 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. TISI’s profit will be $6.36M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Team, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $336,368 activity.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $499.23 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TeamQualspec Group , TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. It currently has negative earnings. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.