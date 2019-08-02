Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Boosted Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding; Landscape Capital Management Lowered Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $1.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 55.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 11,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 9,217 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 20,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.69% or $9.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 2.84 million shares traded or 102.86% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 169,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 157,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 237,523 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 245,066 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nordea Investment Management reported 3.28 million shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.07% or 3,361 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 2.03M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 12,798 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 225,689 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.06% stake. Cohen Management Inc accumulated 31,240 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP has 4,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp owns 97,200 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 50 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Invs Inc. Principal Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 278,744 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 139,038 shares to 292,120 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

